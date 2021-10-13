Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 477,729 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477,729 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 7.79% of NetScout Systems worth $164,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

