Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,107,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,457 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $153,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

