Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Nevro worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NVRO opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

