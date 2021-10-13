New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 590,999 shares.The stock last traded at $33.01 and had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 274.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

