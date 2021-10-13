New Residential Investment Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NRZ. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

NRZ stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

