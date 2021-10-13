NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXE. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

