Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys 105,491 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,491 shares during the quarter. Inotiv comprises 1.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 4.62% of Inotiv worth $19,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NOTV traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,353. The company has a market capitalization of $549.87 million, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

