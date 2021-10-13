Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $29.09 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,058 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 2.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $3,314,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,031 shares of company stock valued at $33,009,934. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

MTSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

