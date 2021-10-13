Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of SeaSpine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 468,628 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 184,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 124.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 123,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $542.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

