Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,047 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 2.62% of Neuronetics worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 59,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.56. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

