Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after buying an additional 137,516 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.73. 2,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

