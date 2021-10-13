Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79,286 shares during the quarter. TechTarget makes up approximately 3.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 2.15% of TechTarget worth $46,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

