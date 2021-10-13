Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

CVE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

