NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 54.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NGL stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $322.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 445,000 shares of company stock worth $699,050.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

