NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $155.60. 250,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,339. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $246.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

