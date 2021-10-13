NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NI stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NiSource by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NiSource by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NiSource by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 104,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NiSource by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

