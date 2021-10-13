Northern Oil and Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 672% compared to the typical volume of 1,082 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

