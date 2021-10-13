Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce sales of $128.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $130.10 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $140.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $543.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 1,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

