Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 944.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.