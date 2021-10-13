Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $421.13 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.