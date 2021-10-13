Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,884 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.