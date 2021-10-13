Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 332 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

