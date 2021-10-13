Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 759 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho began coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

