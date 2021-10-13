Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

