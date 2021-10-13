NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Down 2.9%

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.11 and last traded at $57.18. Approximately 2,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

