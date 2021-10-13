Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.68) and the highest is ($1.50). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($5.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 70,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,696,500. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

