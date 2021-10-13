NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Down to $10.92

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.27. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 71,225 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

