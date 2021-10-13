Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce $5.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.49 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $25.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

NTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. 106,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 52,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 550,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after buying an additional 316,418 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

