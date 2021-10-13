Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of JMM stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

