Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NMZ opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
