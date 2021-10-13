Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NMZ opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

