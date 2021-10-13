Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:JPC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

