Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:NAD opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $16.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

