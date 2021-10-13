Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.
NYSE:NAD opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $16.45.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
