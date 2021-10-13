Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading Down 0.5%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 26,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NES. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

