Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 916,832 shares.The stock last traded at $10.92 and had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $924.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

