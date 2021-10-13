OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 1,352,869 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352,869 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nokia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,596,203. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

