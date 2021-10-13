OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $6.40 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 719,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 840,737 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Gold Fields by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,963,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,631,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after acquiring an additional 503,433 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 187,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

