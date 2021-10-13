OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,308. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

