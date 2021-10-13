OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,380,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 148,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,964. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

