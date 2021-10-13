OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 76,084 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $4,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $579,000.

Shares of BBEU stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,730 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

