ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ON in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

ONON opened at $30.54 on Monday. ON has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ON stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

