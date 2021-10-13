ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

ON stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. ON has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ON stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

