Oppenheimer Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $194.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $193.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Shares of AXP opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

