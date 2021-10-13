Opsens (CVE:OPS) Shares Down 0.7%

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 24,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 42,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

