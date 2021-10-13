Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the September 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OPSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Opsens in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OPSSF stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

