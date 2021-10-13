Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,459 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Oracle were worth $83,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $264.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $96.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

