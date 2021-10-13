Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) Financial Survey

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Oracle alerts:

44.5% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oracle and Peak Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 33.96% 146.83% 10.67% Peak Fintech Group -6.77% -13.09% -7.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oracle and Peak Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 2 15 8 0 2.24 Peak Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oracle currently has a consensus target price of $81.43, suggesting a potential downside of 15.94%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than Peak Fintech Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oracle and Peak Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 6.55 $13.75 billion $4.16 23.29 Peak Fintech Group $31.87 million 22.96 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Fintech Group.

Summary

Oracle beats Peak Fintech Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Peak Fintech Group

Peak Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.