Orchid Hits Market Cap of $223.59 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $223.59 million and $37.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

