ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORIC. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $644.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

