Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.27.

OSK opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

