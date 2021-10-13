OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

